Fusion Capital LLC Trims Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Fusion Capital LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fusion Capital LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,837,000 after buying an additional 584,185 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,628.9% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 231,583 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 431,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 181,846 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after purchasing an additional 155,514 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130,520 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FV traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.27. 92,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,617. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.63. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $57.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

