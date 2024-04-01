Gaimin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.81 Million (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. Gaimin has a market cap of $119.05 million and approximately $9.81 million worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gaimin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gaimin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gaimin

Gaimin’s launch date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.01849546 USD and is down -11.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $14,065,171.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

