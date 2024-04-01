Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 350.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.44. 52,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,463. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a market cap of $150.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,435,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 163,797 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

