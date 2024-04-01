Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTES. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Shares of GTES opened at $17.71 on Monday. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ivo Jurek bought 20,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,002.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,273.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at $750,231.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Free Report

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.