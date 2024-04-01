Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) PT Raised to $7.00

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver Price Performance

Gatos Silver stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. Gatos Silver has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.42 million, a PE ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 2.15.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gatos Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GATO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,702,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,025 shares during the period. Condire Management LP grew its position in Gatos Silver by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,605,000 after acquiring an additional 75,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gatos Silver by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 63,615 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Gatos Silver by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,496,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,848,000 after acquiring an additional 291,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP grew its position in Gatos Silver by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 3,449,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 576,790 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.