GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised GDS to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.69.

GDS stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66. GDS has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in GDS by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in GDS by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in GDS by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

