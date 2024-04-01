Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Gencor Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GENC opened at $16.69 on Thursday. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter.

In other news, President Marc G. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 461,296 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

