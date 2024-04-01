General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Down 0.8%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $173.06 and last traded at $174.06. Approximately 1,722,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,001,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.54.

Get General Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

General Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $191.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $1,193,159,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $520,488,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,008,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,793 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.