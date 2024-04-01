General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Down 0.8%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $173.06 and last traded at $174.06. Approximately 1,722,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,001,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.54.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.34. The company has a market capitalization of $191.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 10.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in General Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in General Electric by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 51,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,846,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

