General Motors (NYSE:GM) CAO Sells $157,500.00 in Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Hatto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,006,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,385,910. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 120,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of General Motors by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 549,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 133,497 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,492,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,219,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Mizuho raised their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

