GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Up 9.6%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.40 and last traded at $29.29. Approximately 1,681,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,122,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 15.2 %

Insider Transactions at GigaCloud Technology

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80.

In other news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,043,486.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,764,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,119,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GigaCloud Technology news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,043,486.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,764,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,119,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $79,879.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $847,991.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,287 shares of company stock worth $7,800,805 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,634,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,036,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,613,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

