Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Short Interest Update

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the February 29th total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLBE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Global-e Online
Global-e Online Stock Down 0.1 %
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Read More
