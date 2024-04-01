Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Global-e Online Price Performance
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Global-e Online
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after buying an additional 6,448,167 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 581.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,105,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,072,000 after buying an additional 2,649,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,671,000 after buying an additional 2,446,452 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth about $57,816,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the first quarter worth about $35,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
