Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
GBLI opened at $30.53 on Thursday. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $414.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.46.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Global Indemnity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.50%.
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.
