Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

GBLI opened at $30.53 on Thursday. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $414.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Global Indemnity Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Global Indemnity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.50%.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 130,941 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

