Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.48

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.48 and last traded at $34.48, with a volume of 14352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,238,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 58.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,713 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 203,905 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,715,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,734,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,761 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after buying an additional 134,420 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

