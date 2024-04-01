Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.36

Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.36 and last traded at $48.32, with a volume of 63497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MLP ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 932.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

