Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Up 26.2% in March

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the February 29th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,294,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,464,000 after buying an additional 365,147 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,651,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 718,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after buying an additional 60,401 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 233,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 105,736 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 219,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 46,477 shares during the period.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BOTZ stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.63. 864,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,135. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

