Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) were down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 1,401,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,547,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

StockNews.com lowered Globalstar from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.99 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Lynch acquired 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $864,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,700,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,707,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,980,000 shares of company stock worth $2,765,400. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 560,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 407,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,739,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,175,000 after buying an additional 2,547,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 83,028 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

