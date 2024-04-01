GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Short Interest Down 6.0% in March

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

GMS Price Performance

NYSE:GMS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.90. 309,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,846. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.72. GMS has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $99.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GMS will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,465.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,679 shares of company stock worth $4,187,862. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,773,000 after buying an additional 154,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,600,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,429,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,068,000 after buying an additional 456,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,018,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,967,000 after purchasing an additional 76,417 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

