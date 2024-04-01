Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Gap Down to $8.78

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.78, but opened at $8.60. Gogo shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 92,171 shares trading hands.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Gogo had a net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,172.73%. The company had revenue of $97.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $96.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gogo news, Director Harris N. Williams bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at $170,019. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harris N. Williams purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,019. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 28,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $260,578.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,740,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,717,509.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gogo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Gogo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Gogo by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 71,461 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

