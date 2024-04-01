Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $15.89

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.89, but opened at $16.50. Gold Fields shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 821,428 shares trading hands.

GFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.1717 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 128,262 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,897,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 61,931 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

