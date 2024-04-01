Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Receives $16.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBDC. Bank of America raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $16.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.57. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

