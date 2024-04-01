Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

GBDC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised Golub Capital BDC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

GBDC stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $16.77.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. The business had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

