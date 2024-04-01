Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.43.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 116.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 392.58%. The company had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million. Research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $186,315.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $186,315.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Miller purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.86 per share, with a total value of $369,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

