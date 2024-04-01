Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Graco comprises approximately 2.9% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc. owned about 0.14% of Graco worth $19,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Graco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Graco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,450,667 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of Graco stock opened at $92.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.81 and a 200 day moving average of $82.83. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

