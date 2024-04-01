Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.80

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.76, with a volume of 15277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.07. The company has a market cap of C$317.38 million, a P/E ratio of -37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.10.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$210.96 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 1.3255132 EPS for the current year.

About Gran Tierra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.