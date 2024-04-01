Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.05

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 301820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $278.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.07 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, analysts predict that Green Thumb Industries Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

