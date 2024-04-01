Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 29th total of 40,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Greenlane

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 208,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 38,320 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 950.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 478,603 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 815.1% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 293,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 93,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,587. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 80.94% and a negative net margin of 57.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.