Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Grindr Price Performance

GRND stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Grindr has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grindr by 567.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grindr by 2,186.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 852,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grindr by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 349,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grindr by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grindr by 357.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 479,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 374,386 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

