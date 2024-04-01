Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 7,280,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $43.57. The company had a trading volume of 892,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,844. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.