HC Wainwright Raises Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target to $9.00

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Hut 8 in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $489.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Hut 8 has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hut 8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Hut 8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

