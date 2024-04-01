HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded DURECT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DURECT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.82. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $7.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DURECT by 5,370.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in DURECT by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

