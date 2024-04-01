HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON)

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 154.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine Stock Down 55.8 %

IRON stock traded down $34.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,970. Disc Medicine has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $77.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $664.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.18.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Disc Medicine

In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Disc Medicine news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $6,934,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $3,213,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,402,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,857,882.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $13,347,500. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Disc Medicine by 12.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after acquiring an additional 145,781 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Disc Medicine by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,404 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,160,000 after purchasing an additional 99,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 280.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,919,000 after purchasing an additional 480,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.