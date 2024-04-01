Head-To-Head Analysis: Fisker (NYSE:FSR) vs. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fisker and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $272.89 million 0.12 -$761.99 million ($2.22) -0.04 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$602.24 million ($128.95) 0.00

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fisker has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

33.6% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fisker and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 4 4 1 0 1.67 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fisker presently has a consensus price target of $2.76, indicating a potential upside of 2,971.97%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -278.72% -110.93% -23.14% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -136.74% -60.49%

Summary

Fisker beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

