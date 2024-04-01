Head to Head Analysis: Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) & Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) and Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Evercel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -625.42% -59.51% -41.47% Evercel N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rigetti Computing and Evercel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 0 3 0 3.00 Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus price target of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 106.97%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than Evercel.

35.4% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evercel has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Evercel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $12.01 million 20.24 -$75.11 million ($0.58) -2.64 Evercel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Evercel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Summary

Rigetti Computing beats Evercel on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service. It also provides quantum cloud services that provides various range of support in programming, public or private clouds integration, and connectivity, as well as quantum operating system software that supports both public and private cloud architectures. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as algorithm development, benchmarking, quantum application programming, and software development. The company serves commercial enterprises, government organizations, and international government entities. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

About Evercel

(Get Free Report)

Evercel, Inc., through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution. Its line matrix printers are used in various applications, such as labeling and inventory management, build sheets, invoicing, manifests and bills of lading, and reporting. The company offers its products directly to end-users, as well as through channel partners, such as dealers and distributors. Evercel, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.