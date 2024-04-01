Head to Head Comparison: Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) & Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) and Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.4% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland Financial USA pays out 71.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Heartland Financial USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $160.55 million 1.26 $21.75 million $1.24 9.27 Heartland Financial USA $932.87 million 1.61 $79.92 million $1.69 20.80

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp. Colony Bankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Financial USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Heartland Financial USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 13.55% 9.32% 0.74% Heartland Financial USA 8.57% 11.56% 1.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Colony Bankcorp and Heartland Financial USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Heartland Financial USA 0 2 2 1 2.80

Heartland Financial USA has a consensus price target of $39.80, suggesting a potential upside of 13.23%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than Colony Bankcorp.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats Colony Bankcorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Bankcorp

(Get Free Report)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits. It offers loans, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, small business, and real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle, home improvement, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use. In addition, the company provides business and personal online banking, and mobile banking; bill payment, remote deposit capture, and treasury management services; debit cards; automated teller machines; and automated clearing house services, wire transfers, insured cash sweeps, zero balance accounts, lockbox, image cash letter, remote deposit capture, commercial cards for travel and entertainment purchasing, merchant services to receive credit card payments, investment sweep accounts, reconciliation services, online invoice processing, foreign exchange and positive pay fraud prevention services for checks and automated clearing house services payments. Further, it offers wealth management, trust services, brokerage services, and fixed rate annuity products; and investment services, including mutual funds, individual retirement products, and education savings products. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

