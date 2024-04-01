Head-To-Head Contrast: Liberty Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) & Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI)

Liberty Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:LHSIF – Get Free Report) and Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Health Sciences has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Health Sciences 19.34% 9.51% 6.78% Petros Pharmaceuticals -181.87% -97.67% -38.90%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Liberty Health Sciences and Petros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Liberty Health Sciences and Petros Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Health Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Petros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Petros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.27%. Given Petros Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Petros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Liberty Health Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Health Sciences and Petros Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Health Sciences $37.77 million 10.38 $16.80 million N/A N/A Petros Pharmaceuticals $5.99 million 0.54 -$20.04 million N/A N/A

Liberty Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Petros Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Liberty Health Sciences beats Petros Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Health Sciences

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. engages in the production and distribution of medical cannabis in the United States. The company offers medical cannabis in the State of Florida through the Florida Department of Health, office of medical marijuana use. As of January 21, 2021, it operated 29 dispensaries in Florida. The company is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. The company offers men's health products, including vacuum erection devices, PreBoost, VenoSeal, penile injections, and urinary tract infection tests for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

