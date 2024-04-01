Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Heartland Express traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 98570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

HTLD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 14,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,019.87. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 159,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,727.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 16.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 49.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 66,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $275.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.36 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

