Hedera (HBAR) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $3.63 billion and $75.75 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00074412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00025871 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00009777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00016812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,719,597,559 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,719,597,559.286896 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11380219 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 246 active market(s) with $61,400,561.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

