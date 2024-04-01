Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Stock Price Down 6%

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.45. 835,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,997,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Herbalife from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Herbalife

Herbalife Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $909.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herbalife news, EVP Henry C. Wang purchased 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $25,835.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 176,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Herbalife news, Director Rodica Macadrai bought 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $48,179.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,385.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,604.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 85,757 shares of company stock worth $723,278. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in Herbalife by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,216 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Herbalife by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,612,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,881,000 after buying an additional 1,050,992 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Herbalife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,070,000.

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.