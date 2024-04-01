Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HLMN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 222,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,436. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -212.76 and a beta of 1.72. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,079,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 659,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,511.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gary Seeds sold 163,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $1,562,681.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,700.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,079,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 659,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,511.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 618,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,077 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

