Hofer & Associates. Inc Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Hofer & Associates. Inc lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc owned about 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 579,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,286,000 after buying an additional 33,709 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 185,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 83,509 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 211,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $274,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.83. 4,084,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,397. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.