Hofer & Associates. Inc Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 4.3% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,416,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,913,000 after buying an additional 496,791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.53. The company had a trading volume of 970,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,717. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.50. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52. The firm has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

