Hofer & Associates. Inc Takes $222,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hofer & Associates. Inc purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,260 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 48,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

BK stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $57.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.97.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

