Holley’s (HLLY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.75.

HLLY opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.85 million, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Holley has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $8.06.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Holley had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Holley will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Holley news, Director Graham Clempson bought 59,076 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $246,937.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,897.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holley by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 83,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Holley by 58.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 587,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 217,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Holley by 37.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after acquiring an additional 431,355 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Holley by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

