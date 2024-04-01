Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Short Interest Update

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the February 29th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hoshizaki Price Performance
HSHIF remained flat at $34.51 during trading on Monday. Hoshizaki has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89.
About Hoshizaki
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hoshizaki
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Hoshizaki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoshizaki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.