Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Short Interest Update

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the February 29th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hoshizaki Price Performance

HSHIF remained flat at $34.51 during trading on Monday. Hoshizaki has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89.

About Hoshizaki

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

