HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,209 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,308 shares during the quarter. HP makes up 0.8% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in HP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 3.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of HP by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,723 shares of company stock worth $4,609,787 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,811,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,484,554. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

