HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Shares of HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 144316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

HPQ Silicon Trading Down 5.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.37.

HPQ Silicon Company Profile

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

