HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Shares of HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 144316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
HPQ Silicon Trading Down 5.4 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.37.
HPQ Silicon Company Profile
HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HPQ Silicon
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for HPQ Silicon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ Silicon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.