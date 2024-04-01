HSBC Boosts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $200.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price upped by HSBC from $174.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.50.

Get Progressive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Progressive Stock Up 0.3 %

Progressive stock opened at $206.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.24. Progressive has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $208.19.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Progressive will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Markel Corp raised its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.