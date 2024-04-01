HSBC Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $70.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price target increased by HSBC from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citigroup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.56.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

